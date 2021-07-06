Patricia (Joder) Cox 1933-2021 Born on March 20, 1933, in Flint, Michigan to Dr. Glen H. Joder and Anna Best Joder, Patricia Joder Cox, a former First Lady of Cheyenne, passed away on July 4, 2021. Known as Patsy, Patty, Pat, Trish, Trisha, Patruska, Red, Mrs. Cox, Sis, Mom and Grammie, Pat was loved by many. Her beautiful auburn hair was her trademark. Pat was a first-class homemaker. Her talents in the domestic arts were immense. Busy always with sewing, costume design, upholstering, weaving, tatting, knitting and crochet, she continually worked to learn and improve her stellar fabric arts. In 1999, her 1890's style formal gown took top prize at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Costume competition. She delighted in designing costumes for the CFD parades for her children and grandchildren. She also redesigned her wedding dress several times for young brides. Pat also excelled in the kitchen. She would constantly work to polish her already wonderful cinnamon roll recipe and frosted sugar cookies, favored Christmas treats for her friends and family. Pat loved to entertain. Lemon bars, almond roche, bundt cakes, and zucchini bread were among the desserts that would cap off special dinners of manicotti pasta, crispy beef tacos, and other festive meals. Gardening was a summer passion of Pat's, both at her home in Cheyenne and later at the Joder Arabian Ranch where people often remarked about her beautiful lilacs, irises, poppies, daisies, and mums. Patricia graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1951. She attended Colorado Women's College for two years to study ballet and dance prior to attending the University of Wyoming to complete her education. She married her high school sweetheart, George R. Cox in 1954. As a Cheyenne "power couple" in the 1960s, Pat was engaged in political activities with her husband, who served as Cheyenne's mayor from 1968 and State Legislator from 1963 until his tragic early death in 1969. After George's death, Pat fiercely soldiered on raising their two young children, Robert Glen and Deborah Ann. Pat taught school until she retired from teaching in 1976. Many of her students from her fourth grade classes at Churchill Elementary School still recall Mrs. Cox's kindness. In 1990 Pat moved to Boulder, Colorado, to the Joder Arabian Ranch, founded by her mother. Pat lived there enjoying the ranch life and engaging with the horse lovers. Entertaining the multitudes who assembled at the Ranch was a great joy for Pat. Pat's travels with family and friends included Europe and broad swaths of the United States. In 2012 Pat returned to Cheyenne where she resided until her death. Pat's family was the most important aspect of her life. She revered her mother and father and regaled friends and family alike with stories from her childhood memories in Peru, Nebraska and later in Cheyenne. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brothers, Howard, Donald and Robert, and her husband, George. She is survived by her son, Robert Glen Cox and his wife, Edie, of Cheyenne; her daughter, Deborah Cox and her husband, Mike McClelland of Dallas, Texas; and her grandchildren, Kevin and Keely Cox, both of Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by wonderful step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, including Jackie and Bill Seebaum of Cheyenne. The Cox family deeply appreciates the care provided and compassion shown by the nurses and staff of Aspen Wind and Frontier Hospice. Memorials may be made to Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum or the Cox Family Scholarship Fund at Laramie County Community College. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.