Richard Wayne Cox 1950-2021 Richard Wayne Cox, 71, passed away peacefully August 11th at his home in Lake Havasu, Arizona. A survivor of the polio epidemic in the 1950s, culminating in his being placed in an iron lung, Richard overcame his post-polio disability and went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming with a business degree. After college, he worked in the State of Wyoming budget division for almost 40 years, completing his career as the governor-appointed State Budget Director. Richard spent much of his spare time volunteering for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grounds Committee, later becoming a Heel, a big commitment that entails a lot of work and just a bit of beer. After retirement, Richard was lured to Lake Havasu, Arizona, by warmer weather and the abundant supply of oxygen at its 700’ elevation. Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Cox; his second wife, Penny Pinette; and his stepson, Dan Mathewson. He is survived by brothers, Mickey ( Sue ) Cox and Jimmy Cox; stepchildren, Chris (Wendy) Mathewson, Linda (Max) Geiser, Greg Erickson, Tana (Charlie) Johnson, Rod Erickson, and Jodi (Rob ) Bower; and ten beloved grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.