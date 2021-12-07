...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of William Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
William Sterling "Bill" Cox 1947-2021 William Sterling "Bill" Cox grew up on the family cattle ranch near Cheyenne. After graduating from Central High School in Cheyenne, Bill continued his education and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University, one of the most esteemed universities in the Midwest. He then earned a master's degree in Geography from the University of Chicago. From his earliest days, Bill Cox was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling, and those travels usually featured regions of the globe where he could hunt or fish. Bill's world travels took him to every continent except Antarctica, though one adventure on a long-range fishing expedition was to the Southern tip of South America. Bill made many close friends across America, Europe and the down-under lands of Australia and New Zealand. Among many outdoor companions, Bill enjoyed the company of Dr. "Red" Duke, the famed heart surgeon and wildlife conservationist of Houston. While Bill collected many fine trophies, his primary concern in outdoor life, like Dr. Duke, was as a conservationist. He felt deeply that the financial investments of hunters are the key to funding and maintaining the health of wildlife resources. Bill died unexpectedly on November 8, 2021 after returning to the USA from a wild boar hunting trip in Spain. He was preceded in death by his parents Mark T. Cox, III and Elizabeth Cox and his brother, Thomas Walker Cox. He is survived by his brother, Mark T. Cox, IV (Emily) and sister, Beverly Black (Gordon). Bill will be laid to rest with his parents in the family mausoleum at the Wyoming Angus Ranch. Visitation will be from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Thursday, 9 December, at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, 1900 E. 19th Street in Cheyenne. The burial will be private.
To plant a tree in memory of William Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.