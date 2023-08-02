...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1934-2023 Wilbur Craig, 89, of Cheyenne died July 24. Wilbur was born May 17, 1934, in Princeton, Missouri. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm August 11th at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 1474 Markley Ave, Hillsdale, WY 82060. Interment to follow at Hillsdale Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
