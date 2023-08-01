1934-2023 Wilbur Craig, 89, of Cheyenne died July 24. Wilbur was born May 17, 1934, in Princeton, Missouri. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm August 11th at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 1474 Markley Ave, Hillsdale, WY 82060. Interment to follow at Hillsdale Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

