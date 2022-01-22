James Crawford 1936-2022 Jim Crawford, 85, of Cheyenne passed away January 20, 2022 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness. Jim was born April 11, 1936 in Hayes KS to Charles and Jane Crawford. He went to school in La Porte, Colorado and graduated from Laramie, Wyoming High School. He and his brother Ed joined the U.S. Navy in 1956. They both went to Boot Camp in San Diego, California. He went to Machinist Mate School, at Great Lakes, Illinois. He and Ed were stationed on the USS Randolph, a CVA-15 Carrier Attack Ship. That ship was a World War II ship, which became an CVSAnti- Submarine He met and married the love of his life, Phyllis, in 1957. They had a daughter, Kristi and a son, Kraig. While in the Navy they lived in Portsmouth, Virginia. He and Phyllis joined our Cheyenne First Christian Church in 1961 After leaving the military, Jim worked as a contractor in Laramie. He also worked in Hanna for the Railroad. From 1961 until 1998 Jim worked for The Wyoming Highway Department, retiring with 39 years of service. Phyllis passed away in 1993. In 1967 Jim joined the US Navy Seabee RMCV-15 and remained there until 1977. In 1978 through 1987 Jim served in the Wyoming National Guard. From 1987 until 1996 he was with The National Guard Reserve. He had a total of 35 years, 1 month and 1 day of military service. Jim is survived by his children, Kristi Crawford-Peake of Cheyenne and Kraig (Ginger) Crawford of Cheyenne; brother, Edward Crawford of Timnath, CO and 3 grandchildren, Zach (Hollis) Crawford, Savannah (Corey) Olson and Jasmine Peake; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Grant Olson. He is very proud of all of them. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis Crawford and a brother, Charles. Those who wish may contribute in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society or to the First Christian Church Outreach Society in memory of his wife, Phyllis. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. The family would like to thank the wonderful care he received at Granite Rehab Center and Fresenius Kidney care Center.
To plant a tree in memory of James Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.