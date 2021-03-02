Patricia Katherine (Kennedy) Crips 1931-2021 Her suffering has ended, and the promise of eternity is her reward as Patricia Crips passed on March 1st, 2021. Born March 31, 1931, during the Great Depression and a raging spring blizzard in Wheatland, Wyoming, she was the third child of Arthur and Katherine Kennedy who lived in Wheatland up until their passing in the early and late 1970's. Patricia's father Arthur worked for Walton Motors in both Wheatland and Cheyenne and she spent most of her childhood in Cheyenne, attending Cheyenne public schools until her family moved to Cody, Wyoming where she met her future husband, Benjamin Crips in 1949, the year she graduated from Cody High School. Her and Ben were married in August 6th, 1951 in San Diego, California, where Ben was stationed in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Badoeng Straight, CVE-116, during the Korean conflict. They raised three children, Kenneth Crips, Paul Crips (Mary Beth) and Laura Roberts, (Jack). Moving to various locations around the country, including Hawaii and California, the family settled in Wyoming living in Laramie, Thermopolis, and finally in Cheyenne where Ben worked as a public educator in Laramie County School District Number One. Mrs. Crips was a stay-at-home mom raising her children and helping raise four grandchildren. Her passions were art and painting, interior decorating, cooking, genealogy, gardening and studying scripture. She is survived by her husband, Ben; three children; and four grandchildren, Michelle Wetherbee, Kristin Wetherbee, Joshua Crips, and Andrew Crips. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, Kenneth Kennedy, who died as a toddler; and an older sister Gloria Hansen. Visitation will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow the burial services at The Gathering Place.
