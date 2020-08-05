Marvin A. Crist
Marvin A. Crist 1930-2020 Marvin A. Crist, 90, of Cheyenne passed away August 1, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born July 17, 1930 in Ansley, Nebraska to Oscar and Susie Crist. He married Helen Colwell on May 29, 1960 in Rushville, Nebraska. He served in the Korean War with the Army Corp of Engineers. He graduated from the Missouri School of Mines in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering, which he worked as a Petroleum Engineer until 1963. He then worked 34 years as a Hydrologist for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) where he retired. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Aimee) Crist of New York City and Kara (David) Acton of Burns; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren Leila & Chloe Crist and Anthony & Addison Acton. He enjoyed life to the fullest and his hobbies included wood carving, watching baseball, softball and football. The times he treasured most was when he was participating in any activity with his children or grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; daughter, Sonja; siblings, Ila Davis, Elgin Crist and Lloyd Crist. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Davis Hospice Center of Cheyenne, Wyoming in memory of Marvin Crist. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. To view the service livestreamed and to leave condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.

