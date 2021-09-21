Mark Russell Cronk, 61, Of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on September 19 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1960 in Denver, CO, and graduated in 1979 from Chugwater High School. Mark worked at Tri-County elevator, Zachary construction, Gregory construction, Town of Albin, Panhandle CO-OP, Laramie County Road and Bridge, and then owner/operator of Cronk transportation. Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing cornhole with them, traveling with his wife all over- including to their home in Oklahoma, riding his Harley, being a handyman and tinkering with things, and trucking. Mark married Tammy Brown in 1983 and were together until 2006 and had 2 children, Rusty and Ashley. In 2008 he married Cynthia (Cindy), and he gained 3 more children, Adam, Kelley and Jennifer. He is survived by wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Cronk; son, Rusty (Bri) Cronk; daughter, Ashley (Brian) Jacobsen; grandkids, Addison, Ryker, Brooke, Brayden, Brandt, Tatum, Gavin, Duggan, Demmie, and Hailey; stepchildren, Adam (Kristina) Kriz, Kelley (Jillian) Kriz, Jennifer (Joe) Rodrick. brothers, Rick Cronk, Allen (Carol) Cronk, Craig (Rhonda) Cronk, Kelly (Stacey) Cronk; and sister, Brenda Cronk (Wayne) Manchester. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Russell Cronk; mother, Hazel Cronk; sister, Cindy Cronk; brother, Leslie Cronk; and brother, Kevin Cronk. A memorial service will be Tuesday, September 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center with a reception following.
