David Charles Croy 1955-2021 David Charles Croy 64 passed away peacefully at his home in Medford, Oregon on February 9th 2021. He was born September 10, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Barbara & Daniel Croy. David was known to many as Dave. He liked to fish, camp, and play chess. He also loved to have fun and enjoy life. He is survived by his daughters, Kristina (Aaron) Casias; Desiree Croy (Anton); and Nichole Croy; three sisters Jann (Darcy) Croy, Chere McDill (Mark), D'Anne (Steve) Sano, and 9 grandchildren. Dave is preceded in death by his mother, father, Brother Randy Croy, son Michael Wassmann, and his great-granddaughter Aubryella Gunn. Cremation has taken place and a private military burial service will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota on May 7th. Please consider donating to St. Jude's Hospital in lieu of flowers.