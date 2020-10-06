1948-2020 Michael Dean Crumbliss, 72, of Cheyenne died September 27. He was born to Gerald and Doris Crumbliss on June 13, 1948 in Cheyenne. Memorial Services will be held on October 17, 2020. For service information please go to wrcfuneral.com.
