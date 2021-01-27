Delfinio "Dale" S. Cruz 1923-2021 Dale (Delfinio) Cruz long time resident of Cheyenne, Wy. passed away quietly on 24 January 2021, with family by his side. Dale was born in Mora, New Mexico on 11 January 1923, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II earning the Combat Infantry Pin, the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, the African Campaign, the European Campaign, the German Occupation, and the World War II Medal. Upon arriving in Cheyenne he worked for 43 years with the Union Pacific Railroad, served with the American Legion for 50 years, and was a member of the Honor Guard, where he was a life time member. He is survived by his wife, a step-son, two brothers, nieces, nephews, and numerous grand-children, and great-grand children. A viewing is scheduled January 28, 2021, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, funeral service to follow January 29, at 2:00 PM, at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel.
