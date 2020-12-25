Joseph "Pepe" Cruz
Buy Now

 

Joseph "Pepe" Cruz 1940-2020 Joseph "Pepe" Cruz passed away Friday December 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Pepe was born May 16, 1940 in Los Angeles, California to Jose Cipriano Cruz and Isabel (Aldana) Cruz. Pepe married the love of his life, Rosie Herrera on October 15, 1961. He was a cement mason until his retirement in 2002. He loved fishing, camping, and watching his Denver Broncos. Pepe and Rosie were always involved in whatever sports or activities their children participated in. They always made time to support them. Pepe is survived by his children, Rick (Louisa) Cruz, Paul Cruz, Victor Cruz, and Isabel (Cruz) Arellano (Robert Ortiz); nine grandchildren and eleven great -grandchildren. Pepe was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie; his parents; two brothers, Peter Alfonso Cruz and Dolores Victor Cruz, and a sister, Antonia Santos. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please contribute to a food bank of your choice. Funeral services are to be announced.

comments powered by Disqus