...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Gretchen Culpepper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Gretchen Ruth Culpepper 1940-2022 Gretchen Ruth Culpepper, 81, of Cheyenne was gathered into the arms of her Savior on January 29, 2022, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born July 28, 1940, to James Clark and Lena Taylor in Cheyenne. She graduated from Cheyenne High in 1960 and married Daniel Culpepper on September 7, 1960 in Cheyenne, WY. They served in the U.S. Navy in Alaska and California where they resided until 1972 then moving to Casper, Wyoming. Two daughters, Crystal Joy and Dawn LeAnn were born to this union. They later divorced and Gretchen moved to Cheyenne in 2000 to be closer to family. She provided daycare to many children in Casper. After moving to Cheyenne, she was a senior companion to many. She was a faithful member serving in First Church of the Nazarene (Casper and Cheyenne) and SonRise Church of the Nazarene Cheyenne in many different ministries until the time she was no longer able. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and former husband. She is survived by her sister, Martha (Larry) Wall; daughters, Crystal Culpepper and Dawn (Darryl) Cameron; granddaughters, Kathryn (Joshua) Warren, Kayla (Chris) Nadon, Taylor Culpepper; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jacobi; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, February 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, located at 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY. Please join the family at SonRise Nazarene Church, 2811 13th Street, Cheyenne, WY for a dinner reception following the service.
