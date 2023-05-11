Abraham T. Curry

 

1946-2023 Abraham T. Curry, 76, of Cheyenne died May 8. Abraham was born October 22, 1946 in Manhattan, New York. Services will be at 2:00pm on May 17 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel followed by a celebration of life at Burke Senior Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

