John T. Curtis 1941-2021 John Curtis of Cheyenne passed away October 24, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. John was born and raised in Wisconsin and after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He retired from the Air Force serving in Korea and during the Vietnam War. He retired in Cheyenne and operated his business, Cheyenne Industrial and Automotive. He was a member of the Catholic Church, Wyoming Auto Racing Club, Oldsmobile Club of America (57th Chapter), Rocky Mountain Oldsmobile Club, VFW and raced at Big County Speedway (Intermountain Speedway). He is survived by his wife, Carmen Curtis; children, Camille Curtis of Colorado and Chris (Meghan) Curtis of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Camryn Curtis, Ryan Curtis and Cydney Curtis; and a brother, Edward Curtis of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Barbara, Richard Curtis and Mary Roeder. Visitation will be Monday 5-6:30 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment in Cheyenne National Cemetery. At the family's request, please wear masks. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.