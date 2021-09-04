Colonel Earl William Cutter, Jr. 1939-2021 Colonel Earl William Cutter Jr, 82, of Cheyenne passed at home on June 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. Earl was born March 8, 1939 in Detroit Michigan to Earl and Rita Cutter. Growing up in Michigan, Earl graduated from the University of Detroit and joined the military. While stationed in Biloxi, MS he met and fell in love with Alma. They were married on August 17, 1963. Earl proudly served in the US Airforce, retiring as a Colonel in 1988. During his time in the military, he enjoyed seeing the world including being stationed in Turkey and Germany. Earl and Alma chose to retire in Cheyenne Wyoming and took up real estate as Owner/Broker of Banner West Reality and Property Management. Once true retirement was on the agenda they wintered in Lake Havasu and regularly vacationed in Hawaii. Earl was member of the CFD Security committee for over 20 years and enjoyed being a member of Heels. Fishing, golfing, watching Wyoming and Michigan Football and playing poker (especially with his brothers, nieces and nephews) were favorites of Earl's. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and wife Alma. He is survived by two brothers, Phil Cutter (Judy), Chris Cutter (Marilyn), his sister-in-law, Bev Leary; and his two daughters, Kat Hanson (Scot), and Deb Anderson (Troy). Earl was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Trevor (Callie) Clark, Paige Clark, Brandon (Kaylee) Clark, Sam (Cailee) Anderson, Quinten Anderson, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A small private family service will be held later this year. Please consider a donation in Earl's memory to one off Earl's passions: CFD Scholarship Fund, Veterans Support, or a Stroke or Cancer organization.
