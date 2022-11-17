...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the winter weather advisory...through 5 AM Friday.
For the windchill advisory...from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM
MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low
as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Dager as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1953-2022 Kevin Jo Dager, 69, of Cheyenne died November 14. She was born on April 28, 1953 in Cheyenne. Services will be today, 1:00 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church, 7006 North College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
