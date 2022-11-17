Kevin Jo Dager

 

1953-2022 Kevin Jo Dager, 69, of Cheyenne died November 14. She was born on April 28, 1953 in Cheyenne. Services will be today, 1:00 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church, 7006 North College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

