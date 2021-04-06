Joyce L Dailey 1946-2021 Joyce Lynn Dailey, 74, of Cheyenne passed away April 5, 2021 surrounded by family. Joyce was born December 23, 1946 in Pampa, Texas to Earl and Eleanor (Reese) Noel. She married Bernie Dailey on November 6, 1976 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne. Growing up, Joyce enjoyed raising animals for 4H on the small farm in Carpenter with her brother and sister. She would help her brother on his farm, driving the tractor even after she was married and had kids of her own. Joyce worked for the State of Wyoming in Medical Claims for Medicaid and Workers Comp. But, the job Joyce was the proudest of was the 19 years she spent being a stay-at-home mom. Joyce was a wonderful mother and wife. She was very involved with her kids, from PTA and school activities and thousands of soccer games and practices, she was always there. She loved her granddaughters and loved playing with them and she was a great snuggler. The girls loved taking naps with grandma. She was a wonderful baker and her carrot cake was well known. She always stayed positive throughout her battle with M.S. and her patience was amazing. Joyce is survived by her husband, Bernie Dailey; children, Bob (Shannan) Dailey of Cheyenne, Becky (Brady) Morris of Gillette, and Bill Dailey of Cheyenne; siblings, Gene (Donna) Noel of Martin, South Dakota, and Elaine Noel of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Grace and Ava; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Thursday, April 8th, at 4:00 p.m. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Thursday, April 8th, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, with interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to Davis Hospice Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.