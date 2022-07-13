Marilyn Kaye (Wright) Dale 1944-2022 Marilyn Kaye (Wright) Dale, 78, of Tigard, Oregon, was called to her heavenly home on June 4, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her parents were Roberta Maxine (Teeter) Wright and Forrest Eugene Wright. She had one sibling, Barbara Jo Wright Roll, who was born two years before her. Marilyn spent her early years in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was graduated from East High in Cheyenne in 1962, attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California and there became and a stewardess for Air California, and an LVN, which she loved. Somewhere on the West Coast, she had several other educational experiences. Throughout her adult years she has loved the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, and has returned to Cheyenne to visit family and go with them to Estes Park, stay in cabins, hike and fish and in earlier days, visit "Grandma Blanche" in Pueblo, Colorado, see the mountains of Colorado, and hike by the streams and rivers of Estes Park. Later she went to Estes occasionally with her mother, sister, and niece, Christine Diane Rosling. All loved to hike and be with family. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Jo (Charles E.) Roll and Christy, whom she loved very much. Throughout her adult life, Marilyn had several careers - nursing, stewardessing for Air California, selling real estate (for Stan Wiley) and various other interesting ones. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Dale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.