Donna Mae Dandrow

 

1940-2020 Donna Mae Dandrow, 80, of Cheyenne died December 28. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1940, in Berthoud, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

