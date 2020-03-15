Daniel Lee Pent, 63, slipped away Feb. 15 suddenly while sitting in his favorite chair overlooking their coffee farm.
Daniel was born April 11, 1956, in Grecia, Peru, to missionary parents, Philip and Rebecca Pent. In 1969, he moved to Cheyenne with his mother and two sisters.
Daniel attended East High School where he met the love of his life, Sheryl Harris. They were married April 26, 1975.
He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years, then moved to Costa Rica, Central America, to fulfill his life-long dream.
Daniel will be missed by Shery; sisters, Debbie Serrano and Beth Pent; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in the U.S. and Costa Rica. A service will be in Cheyenne at a later date. To send condolences, please email to menmom747@gmail.com.
