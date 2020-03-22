Daniel Volz

Daniel A. Volz, 60, of Cheyenne died March 15 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 29, 1959, in Cheyenne.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Daniel A. Volz, 60, of Cheyenne died March 15 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 29, 1959, in Cheyenne.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.