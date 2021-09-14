...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Raymond (Poet) Daniels 1946-2021 In 1947 the world was blessed with the birth of Raymond Daniels to Evelyn Daniels in Cheyenne, Wy. On September 8, 2021 he was taken from us too soon. He graduated Central High school in 1966 and set off on a fantastic journey of life. He was loved by so many in this world and is survived by 3 brothers: Michael, Larry, and Patrick, his wife: Linda, his 2 children: Raymond Jr. and wife Ashley and Fratina Longnecker-Allen and husband Jeff, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ray was a 3rd generation saddle maker, recording musician, and founding member of The Freedom Riders MC. He was a devoted father, loving husband, loyal friend, and Brother. FRFFFR Brothers To The End. Services will be held Sep 18 at 1pm at Cross T Cowboy Ministries (The Cowboy Church) 9141 Yellowstone Rd Cheyenne WY 82009 Celebration of life from 4pm to 2am at Terry Bison Ranch, F.E. Warren building.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.