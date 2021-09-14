Raymond (Poet) Daniels

 

Raymond (Poet) Daniels 1946-2021 In 1947 the world was blessed with the birth of Raymond Daniels to Evelyn Daniels in Cheyenne, Wy. On September 8, 2021 he was taken from us too soon. He graduated Central High school in 1966 and set off on a fantastic journey of life. He was loved by so many in this world and is survived by 3 brothers: Michael, Larry, and Patrick, his wife: Linda, his 2 children: Raymond Jr. and wife Ashley and Fratina Longnecker-Allen and husband Jeff, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ray was a 3rd generation saddle maker, recording musician, and founding member of The Freedom Riders MC. He was a devoted father, loving husband, loyal friend, and Brother. FRFFFR Brothers To The End. Services will be held Sep 18 at 1pm at Cross T Cowboy Ministries (The Cowboy Church) 9141 Yellowstone Rd Cheyenne WY 82009 Celebration of life from 4pm to 2am at Terry Bison Ranch, F.E. Warren building.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus