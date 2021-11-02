Jimmy Mac "Jim" Darden 1936-2021 Jimmy Mac "Jim" Darden, age 84, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away October 31, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Darden was born November 20, 1936 in Hamlin, Texas to George and Clara Darden. He graduated from Girard Texas High School in 1954 and graduated from Cisco Texas Junior College and West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas with an Art and Education degree in 1960. He married, Marylyn Barricklow of Cheyenne in 1959. To this union two children were born. Darden began his teaching career in Arvada, Colorado before moving to Pine Bluffs, Wyoming in 1962 where he taught English and Art in elementary, junior high and high school before retiring in 1978. After retiring from teaching, Darden opened Texas Trail Saddle Making School with a partner in Pine Bluffs. In 1986, Darden and his son, Jim Matt, opened JM Darden Saddlery in Cheyenne for 11 years. He continued his business Darden Saddlery, teaching students the art of saddle making for another 10 years. After closing his business, he enjoyed collecting and trading western memorabilia, reading, playing cards with his friends, and dancing with his beloved wife. Darden was a member of the Pine Bluffs Roping Club, Western Writer's Association, Wild West History Association, Crossroads Community Church and the Bit and Spur Association. He enjoyed his time in college rodeo competing in bull riding and bareback riding. He was an avid history buff, collector, cowboy poet, strong in his Christian faith and was a loving patriarch to his family. Darden is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marylyn of Pine Bluffs; daughter, Georgeann Wearin of Hyannis, NE; son, Jim M. and wife, Derede, of Pine Bluffs; sister, Bess Pickron of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Tucker Sheets (Melissa) and children, David and Lydia of Hyannis, NE, Coy Sheets (Mikaela) and children Avery, Elsie and Lyle of Kinsey, MT, Trey Sheets (LaTasha) of Hyannis, NE, Dallas Bacon (Derek) of Cheyenne, and Brooke Darden of Laramie, WY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, George Matt Darden of Crane, TX; sister, Margaret Cockrell of Lubbock TX; mother-in-law, Mary Brees of Pine Bluffs; and son-in-law, Andy Wearin of Hyannis, NE. Services for Jim Darden will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church in Pine Bluffs officiated by Pastor Dan DeBruyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Crossroads Community Church, P.O. Box 537, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082 or the Pine Bluffs Ambulance Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 400, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082.