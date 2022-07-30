Jeanne E. "Frenchie" Davenport 1935-2022 Jeanne E. "Frenchie" Davenport, 87, of Cheyenne, died on July 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. She was born on June 4, 1935 in Secourt, France. Frenchie came to the United States in her mid twenties. Frenchie was the first Go-Go dancer in Wyoming and a cocktail waitress for 35 years at the Club Araby, The Lamp Lounge and The Cloud Nine Lounge at the Cheyenne Airport; retiring in the early nineties. Frenchie loved to have fun, laugh and to host parties for friends in her beautiful back yard full of flowers and fountains; she hosted former Governor Herschler a few times as well. Even after years of retirement, she could see a friend in the community and remember exactly what they drank and ask about their family members by name. Momma also enjoyed her family and watching it grow. She had five children, five step-children, 11 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 16 great step grandchildren and several great, great grandchildren. She loved to garden and grow flowers and plants both indoors and out; her yard was like a serene and beautiful park. She enjoyed sitting in her sunroom with a nice glass of red wine to relax. Momma loved to travel around the U.S. and the world; especially to go back home to France for visits and to Mexico with Bob. It goes without saying that Momma continued to dance even into her 80's, as she did at her 84th birthday party at the Crown. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Kennedy (Fiancé, Steven); her son, Patrick Davenport (Brenda), her daughter, Corine Carrigan (Fiancé, Kirk); stepdaughters, Shirley Stouffer (John); Diana Sweet (Bob); Debbie McDaniel and stepsons John Hardung (Carol) and R. E. Alexander. Grandchildren Alicia Powell (Fiancé Tony); Sheena Powell; Trina Money (Pete); Tiffany Nordmark (Jake); Nathan Davenport (Mandy); Jennifer and Mandy Hood; Aliis Odom; Ashton Davis (Mike); Mackenzie Davis (Trenton); Makai Carrigan. Great Grandchildren Xavier Powell; Dominyk Gomez; Neveah Romero; Kayden Powell-Fujihara; Emily, Joel, Aaron, Andrew, and Benjamin Money; Morgan, Avalynn, and Brynleigh Nordmark; Kaedyn and Leo Davenport; Gabryl and Alana Pixley; and Hayden Bell, Genevieve and Cody; Layton, Weston and Kinsley Odom; and the newest apple of her eye, Rowan Eldridge. Frenchie was preceded in death by her husbands, Delano Davenport, Harold Hardung, and the love of her life, Robert Alexander; her son Jack Davenport, her daughter Debbie Davenport and stepdaughter Ellen Poynter. Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
