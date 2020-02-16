David D. Milburn, 77, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 11 in Cheyenne.
He was born April 9, 1942, in Genoa, Neb., to Donald and Helen Milburn. He married Joyce Radford on Aug. 19, 1985, in Las Vegas. He was a dock supervisor for Meadow Gold Dairy.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Milburn; children, Jill Holdredge, Jeff Milburn, Debbie Rutledge, Judie Petersen, James Lovell and Janet Wright; and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.schrader cares.com.
This is a paid obituary.