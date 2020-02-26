David Walton, 63, of Park City, Kan., passed away Feb. 20 at his home.
Born April 28, 1956, in West Warwick, R.I., he was the son of Ted and the late Delina (Carlos) Walton. David attended Central High in Cheyenne and graduated in 1974. He retired from Butler Community College in 2016.
He was a man of many talents, from carpentry to welding to pipe fitting and everything in between. He was a stubborn man, but would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it, and was always willing to lend a hand or share his wisdom. He absolutely loved tacos; anything his wife, Gayle, cooked; Oak Island; metal detecting; grilling; Harbor Freight; his Butler CC family; and the Denver Broncos.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Noller; daughter, Liz (Walton) Foulkes and Brad of El Dorado, Kan.; Misty Walton of El Dorado; Tim Walton of Wichita, Kan.; Nick and Jill Armijo of Kansas City; Phil Armijo of Atlanta; Zach and Melissa Noller of Charlotte, N.C.; Kylie and Jeff Roman of Park City; and his father and stepmother, Ted and Doris Walton of Cheyenne. He has eight grandchildren, Lauren F., Logan, Hunter, Sydney, Lauren O., Hazy, Harlow and Henley; sister, Sandra (Walton) and Roy Bechtholdt of Cheyenne; brother, Ted Walton and Pam of Cheyenne; and brother, Jay and Cindy Walton of Meridian, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delina Walton.
He was a great man who persevered through the toughest of times, and quietly fought a very hard battle and never once complained. We will all miss him greatly.
A celebration of his life will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Butler Community College in the Clifford Stone room in the Welcome Center in El Dorado. Family requests attendees wear purple or bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life or the Butler Foundation. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of David at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
