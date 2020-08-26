Hazel Wilma Jean Davis 1936-2020 Hazel Wilma Jean Davis, 84, of Cheyenne passed away at her home on August 24, 2020. She was born January 10, 1936 in Hahn, Missouri to Samuel and Viola Johnson. She married Oliver Davis on April 25, 1954 in Lutzville, Missouri. She was an operator supervisor for AT&T and was a member of Cheyenne Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Oliver Davis of Cheyenne; children, Tamara (Mike) Pettijohn of Arvada, CO, Kimberly Davis of St. Helens, OR and Sean Oliver (Becky) Davis of Queen Creek, AZ; siblings, Juanita Wyatt of Cape Girardeau, MO, Mitchell (Alice) Johnson of Park Hills, MO; sister-in-law, Roberta Holley of Glen Allen MO; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. She worked for Mountain Bell as an operator, starting with the manual telephone switchboard, eventually moving up as a supervisor for the new computer system. She worked for 23 years, taking an early retirement to travel with her sweetheart, Oliver, around the US and Puerto Rico. She loved antiques, living in the country, taking trips, and shopping. She was a beautiful classy lady who loved to dress - it was a way of life for her. She loved going to Saratoga and Estes Park watching the wildlife and birds, just being with her family. Always up for an adventure. One of the most generous people God created. She loved her children and grandchildren and her family, and would do anything. She loved being silly and laughing. She loved music and singing. A true Christian woman who walked the walk, and who we always turned to when we needed prayer because we knew He heard her. Those who wish, may contribute to Mountain States Children Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO 80504 or www.msch.org. A visitation and luncheon will be Saturday, 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Church of Christ. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
