Wanda Faye (Anderson) Davis 1940-2020 Wanda Faye Davis, 80, of Cheyenne, passed in her home surrounded by family. She was born January 5, 1940, in Big Spring, Texas, to Luther and Vera (Neal) Anderson. Wanda went to and graduated from Coahoma High School in 1958, in Coahoma, TX . In 1959 she married the love of her life Monty Davis. Together they had two children, Brenda and Michael. For 21 years she was a bailiff and clerk for the Natrona County courts. She is survived by her husband, Monty; children, Brenda (Steve) and Michael (Kristi); grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Kadi, Tanner, Emily; great-grandchild, Sage. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joe, James, and Lonnie; sisters, Phyllis and Linda Public viewing will be Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Mountain States Children's Home, msch.org
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Active COVID-19 cases rise in Laramie County, statewide in past 24 hours
- 'Twas the Night Before Christmas 2020
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wyoming, marking "a turning point" in pandemic
- Leadership Cheyenne class donates $25,000 to five local businesses
- Cheyenne man accused of animal cruelty pleads not guilty
- District court roundup: Cheyenne man sentenced to 12-15 years in prison for aggravated assault
- Study: Biden’s potential oil and gas changes could cost Wyoming
- Residents seek "professionalism" in city leaders after Kozak, Collins dispute
- Recoveries push active COVID cases below 3,000
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.