Wanda Faye Davis

 

Wanda Faye (Anderson) Davis 1940-2020 Wanda Faye Davis, 80, of Cheyenne, passed in her home surrounded by family. She was born January 5, 1940, in Big Spring, Texas, to Luther and Vera (Neal) Anderson. Wanda went to and graduated from Coahoma High School in 1958, in Coahoma, TX . In 1959 she married the love of her life Monty Davis. Together they had two children, Brenda and Michael. For 21 years she was a bailiff and clerk for the Natrona County courts. She is survived by her husband, Monty; children, Brenda (Steve) and Michael (Kristi); grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Kadi, Tanner, Emily; great-grandchild, Sage. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joe, James, and Lonnie; sisters, Phyllis and Linda Public viewing will be Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Mountain States Children's Home, msch.org

