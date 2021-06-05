Elco De La Cruz 1981-2021 Elco Alonso De La Cruz, 39, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 unexpectedly and surrounded by loved ones. Alonso was born July 14, 1981 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Lee Lane Morales and Alonso De La Cruz. Alonso loved to joke and laugh. Family was most important to Alonso and he would often spend his time laughing with his family. Alonso had a troubled childhood and used that as his inspiration to have a relationship with God and to share his love of God with his friends and family. Alonso was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Jane. He is survived by his father, Elco; his life partner, Renee; his children, Angelic, Xavier, Serenity, Isreal, Hector, Danny, Jr. and Jesus; his sister, Rachel, Erica, Anjelika; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Cremation service is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
