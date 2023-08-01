...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Kimball
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie
Range and Southwest Platte County, East Laramie County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County,
North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and possibility of
training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Kaige Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1994-2023 Kaige S. Dean, 29, of Cheyenne died July 27. He was born January 5, 1994, in Cheyenne, WY. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will take place at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at Lions Park. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
