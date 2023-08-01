Kaige S. Dean

 

1994-2023 Kaige S. Dean, 29, of Cheyenne died July 27. He was born January 5, 1994, in Cheyenne, WY. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will take place at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Reception to follow at Lions Park. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

