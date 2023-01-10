James E. Deardorff

 

1930-2022 James E. Deardorff, 92, of Cheyenne died December 30. He was born on June 9, 1930, in Winfield, West Virginia. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of James Deardorff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus