Alice Marie DeBrey 1928-2021 Beloved Alice DeBrey passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021 with Louis DeBrey, devoted husband of 72 years, by her side. Born Alice Marie Clagett on March 24, 1928 in Salida, Colorado, she met Louis while attending the University of Denver. They wed June 11, 1948 at St. John's Cathedral. They have lived in Cheyenne for the past 59 years. Alice's life was filled with joy: raising three children, golfing, fishing, and traveling the country with her husband. They escaped many cold Wyoming winters to Needles, California. She will always be remembered smiling and laughing. She is preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl O'Malley and son Larry DeBrey. She is survived by her husband Louie, son Bill, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.