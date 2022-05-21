...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline DeFond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jacqueline W. DeFond 1938-2022 Jacqueline Wilson DeFond, 83, passed away May 15th at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Born October 7, 1938, to John and Thelma (Beers) Wilson in Cheyenne. She is survived by her daughters: Victoria James, Valarie Ayers and Andrea Mikulski; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers David (Cathy) Wilson of Cheyenne and Marvin (Pat) Wilson. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Terry. A graveside service will happen at a later date. Full obituary available at http://www.schradercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline DeFond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.