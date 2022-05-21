Jacqueline W. DeFond

 

Jacqueline W. DeFond 1938-2022 Jacqueline Wilson DeFond, 83, passed away May 15th at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Born October 7, 1938, to John and Thelma (Beers) Wilson in Cheyenne. She is survived by her daughters: Victoria James, Valarie Ayers and Andrea Mikulski; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers David (Cathy) Wilson of Cheyenne and Marvin (Pat) Wilson. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Terry. A graveside service will happen at a later date. Full obituary available at http://www.schradercares.com

