...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Linda K. DeMartine 1945-2021 Linda K. DeMartine, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away suddenly in her home on December 19, 2021. Linda was born August 21, 1945 in Garden City, Kansas, a daughter of the late Marion Lynn and Hazel Marie (Crawford) Russell. Linda married Conrad DeMartine on June 21, 1975 in Pueblo, Colorado. She enjoyed caring for her home and raising her family while serving as a 4-H leader when her children were young. She also worked as a real estate agent for RE/MAX Capitol Properties in Cheyenne. She was a very social person and enjoyed serving others through her involvement in numerous organizations including the Cheyenne Berean Church, Women's Civic League of Cheyenne, and breeding and showing Australian Terriers. Linda is survived by her children, Angelena (Acie) Mefford and Gilbert DeMartine; three grandchildren, Colton, Braxton and Andon Mefford; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Mefford, with a great-grandson to be born soon; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special companion, Wellington. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Conrad DeMartine; three brothers, Doyle Moore, Jim Russell and Richard Russell; and two sisters, Marilynn Arensman and Frances Russell. A memorial service will be celebrated on January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne Berean Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
