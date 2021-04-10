1941-2021 Ralph D. Dendinger, 80, of Cheyenne died April 7. Ralph was born March 6, 1941 in Cheyenne. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
