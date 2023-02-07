Doris Dennis-Walton

 

1932-2023 Doris Dennis-Walton, 90, of Cheyenne died February 4. Doris was born to William Hall and Elsie Virden on May 19, 1932 in Douglas, Wyoming. There are no services at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Dennis-Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus