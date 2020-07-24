Roberta Mae Derr 1941-2020 Roberta Mae Derr, 79, of Laramie, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Spring Wind Assisted Living. She was born on April 5, 1941 in Cheyenne, WY to Robert Elsworth and Edna Mae (Doughtery) Humphrey. She grew up and attended school in Burns, Wyoming. She married Larry D. Derr on February 5, 1961 in Burns. After receiving her degree from the University of Wyoming Roberta went on to work for First Interstate Bank. She later began teaching at Laramie High School, where she retired after 31 years. Roberta's passion was in the education of the youth and the helping of others. She selflessly gave with all her heart. For being a small woman her heart was giant and her love of the lord was full. She enjoyed her students that she taught over the many years and remained in contact with many of them. Roberta was not only involved in keeping up with her children's, nieces, and nephew's activities she also participated in many school activities while teaching, which included FBLA, Cheerleading, Prom, and being a 4H Leader for many years. Her busy school life never kept her away from enjoying being outside, leather crafts, sewing clothes for her children, or canning. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her parents. She is survived by her sons, Larry Michael Derr (Sunny) of Cheyenne, and Randy Derr of Laramie; her grandchildren; her great grandchildren; her brothers, Gene Humphrey, Jim Humphrey, and Bob Humphrey; and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
