Nadine Louise DiBacco 1952-2021 Could you put in Fri full with picture (to follow) and Sat short. Thanks, Doug Nadine (Allen) DiBacco 11-2-1952 to 1-7-2021 marvelous mate of T. Jay for 44 years, was called home on Thursday, January 7th 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Keith and Jeannie Allen: also survived by brother, Keith R. Allen; nieces, Bailey Allen and Maya Allen. A service to honor her incredible life will be on Saturday, January 16, 10:00 AM CT at the John A Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel at 14151 Pacific St, Omaha, NE, 68154 The service will also be Live Streamed on their website or at https://heartstreaming.link/Nadine-DiBacco To honor her memory please consider a donation to either the American Diabetes Association or the Arbor Day Foundation. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 68, Boys Town, NE 68010-0068 MASKS REQUIRED John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific St. Chapel 14151 Pacific St. Omaha, Ne. 68154 402-391-1664
