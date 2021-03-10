1936-2021 Bessie J. Dickerson, 84, of Cheyenne died March 9. She was born on November 26, 1936 in Nathalie, Virginia. Services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR CONVERSE...NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 28 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Areas of southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range to the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact travel Thursday evening through Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
