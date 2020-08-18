Glenda P. Dilbeck 1955-2020 Glenda P Dilbeck, 64, of Cheyenne passed away August 15, 2020 at her home. She was born November 14, 1955 in Pine Bluffs, Arkansas to Elmer and Pearline (Gaddy) Dodd. She had many interests including cross-stitching, Facebook and her beloved cats. She is survived by her children, Kris Gisse of Cheyenne, Charles R. Hill of Spring, TX and Michael C. Dilbeck of Cheyenne; brother, Brian R. Dodd; grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Brashear and Gavin Scott Gisse; greatgrandson, Orion Scott Brashear. She was preceded in death by her parents. An informal gathering will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- F.E. Warren nuclear missiles to be replaced first, creating more than 1,000 jobs
- Commercial flights from Cheyenne to Denver set to begin Nov. 11
- School board approves 4x4 high school schedule, delayed start date
- Attorney General Barr visits Wyoming, announces $1 million in grants
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Four coronavirus-related deaths added to Wyoming’s total
- Record growth in new coronavirus cases pushes active cases over 500
- Local candidates release campaign spending details
- District court roundup: Man pleads not guilty to injuring ex-wife
- LCSD1 faces delays in bulk order for tech devices
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.