Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT DRY LIGHTNING EVENT LIKELY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, AND 310... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 THROUGH 303 AND 305 THROUGH 310 * WIND...WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST 15 TO 20 GUSTING TO 30 MPH. MUCH STRONGER DOWNBURST WINDS WITH THUNDERSTORMS. DOWNBURST WINDS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE WITH THUNDERSTORMS. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 16 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING AROUND NOON TIME BECOMING MOST NUMEROUS DURING THE AFTERNOON. VERY LITTLE RAINFALL EXPECTED WITH STORMS. * HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED IN THE VICINITY OF THE MOUNTAINS ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING. THE LARAMIE RANGE WILL SEE THE HIGHEST COVERAGE OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&