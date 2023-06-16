Nancy Ann (Schack) Dimit 1951-2023 Nancy Ann (Schack) Dimit, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on June 11, 2023. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 25, 1951, to Richard and Doris Schack. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and Concordia Lutheran High School before earning two degrees in elementary education at Indiana University Fort Wayne. In 1983, she met and married Andrew Dimit, a seminary student. Together, they had two sons, Stephen and Michael. Andrew's pastoral work took the family to many places across the country: Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, and finally Wyoming. Nancy made many dear friends in these places, and she always treasured those friendships, even from afar. Nancy enjoyed supporting the church, singing in choirs, and going on long walks with her husband Andrew and her many friends. She enjoyed caring for animals, gardening, baking, and teaching and supporting children, especially her two sons. Nancy was a devoted member of the Lutheran church and had the utmost faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We thank Him for watching over her, and we celebrate that she is now with Him. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Doris. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; sons, Michael and Stephen; and her brother, David (Claire). A memorial service will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Donations can be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church, with funds going to both the church and the Alzheimer's Association.
