Dirk Portenier

Dirk L. Portenier, 53, of Cheyenne died Feb. 29 in Hillsdale.
He was born Feb. 4, 1967, in Sidney, Neb.
While he lived a simple life, he was challenged with cancer. His sister and her husband, Linda and Dan House, have been his caregiver during this time.
He is survived by Kathy (Don) Hickox, Mark (Jennifer) Portenier, Linda (Dan) House and Jay (Rhonda) Portenier; 20 nieces and nephews; and 26 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Virginia Portenier; and his siblings, Tim Portenier Sr., Bruce Portenier, JR Portenier and Ronda Nadeau.
He will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned.
