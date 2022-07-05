Vaughn A. Ditzler 1930-2022 Vaughn A. Ditzler, Jr., 92, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Aurora, Colorado. He was born on February 15, 1930 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Vaughn and Frances Ditzler. Vaughn joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1947 serving thru 1953 where he learned of his love for teaching mathematics. After the military, he spent 34 years as an educator in the Laramie County School District. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Lorraine. He is survived by his children, Sandra Chupka (Bill), Michael Ditzler, Steven Ditzler (Kris), Louis Ditzler (Starla), Timothy Ditzler, and Vaughn Ditzler III (Beki: and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; and four children, Susan, Mary, John, and Lorry. He had a lifelong love of helping others through teaching, he often shared his love of singing within the church and sporting events, and was an avid reader and could conquer any crossword puzzle that crossed his path. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with military honors and burial to follow at Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
