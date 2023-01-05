Clinton Dobson 1981-2022 Clinton A. Dobson, 41, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on December 27. Clinton was born July 7, 1981, in Cheyenne to Keith and Karen Dobson. Clinton grew up in Cheyenne, participating in various sports and activities throughout the community. During his childhood, he also developed a love of listening to Jimi Hendrix records, playing his guitar, and tinkering in the shop. After graduating from Cheyenne's Central High in 1999, Clinton went on to spend many years attending the University of Wyoming trying to decide on a major. However, after taking many classes and asking if he could major in rafting, he decided to put his carpentry skills to use and work for his father's company, Aspen Construction. In recent years, Clinton would go on to work at Doorways of Cheyenne and finally as a superintendent at Synergy. Clinton was gifted with the ability to talk and connect with everyone he met. He loved to sit and share stories of his motorcycle trips, Bronco games, Grateful Dead show memories, and days spent hunting and fishing. Clinton is survived by his son, Dash Dobson of Cheyenne; father, Keith Dobson (Tammy Stanford) of Cheyenne; sister Jennae Horne (Jesse Horne) of Cheyenne; nieces, Sophia and Emily Horne; and nephew, Hunter Horne. Clinton was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Dobson, and brother Nathan Dobson. A private graveside service will be held in his honor with a celebration of life to be followed at a later date.
