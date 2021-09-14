John Dodds

 

John Dodds 1937-2021 John Dodds, 88, of Temple, Texas (formerly of Cheyenne) passed away on September 3, 2021. He was born in January 1933 in Pennsylvania, the son of John and Margaret Dodds. John married Adel in 1957. A funeral service will take place September 14, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Killeen. John proudly served his country as a career serviceman in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife Adel, children; Jeannette Rogers and husband Michael of Texas, Helen Martin of Colorado, John Dodds and wife Ana Maria of California, and Sherry Griffin and husband Dan of Cheyenne. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Michael Ray, Chase, Chance, and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren Christian, Joshua, and Coi. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

