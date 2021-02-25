...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
