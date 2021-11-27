Ross William Doman 1962-2021 Ross Doman died on Nov. 17 in Milwaukee after a six-year battle with Benson Syndrome, a form of early-onset dementia that affects vision as well as memory. He was 59. He lived in Cheyenne from 1999 to 2006, working as the editor of the Wyoming Catholic Register for two years, and as the public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health for four years. He moved to Laramie in 2006 to serve as WYDOT's District 1 public relations specialist, a job he did until 2016, when his illness forced him to take a disability retirement. He first came to Wyoming in 1997 to work as a ranch hand as research for a book. He worked on ranches in the Casper and Gillette areas for two years before moving to Cheyenne. He enjoyed cycling, cross-country skiing and throwing the Frisbee to his faithful red healer, Buck. He rode the Tour of Wyoming several times, raced in the Dead Dog Classic, and once rode the Tour de Prairie on a single-speed bike. During his time in Wyoming, he became a Cowboy fan, but he proudly displayed his share of Green Bay Packers stock on his wall, and returned to Lambeau Field for a game once a year. Also on his wall were Milwaukee Brewers team pictures from his high school years when he served as one of the team's batboys. Ross was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 14, 1962, and graduated from Brookfield East High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a master's in journalism from Boston University. After graduation he worked as a reporter for the Associated Press in Boston and New York City, and covered the 1996 presidential campaign for America Online. At various times in his life he taught English in Tokyo, was a sailing instructor in Guam, and lived in New Orleans, San Francisco, Denver and Boulder. He's gone far too soon, but he packed a lot of living into the time he had. Ross was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Catherine Doman. He's survived by his sister Daphne and her husband Jeff Crossman of Milwaukee, nieces Catherine and Christina, and nephew Robert. Those interested in making a memorial donation in his name are asked to consider the Brain and Vision Fund at the University of Colorado.
To plant a tree in memory of Ross Doman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.