John E Dominguez 1954-2022 John Edward Dominguez, 67, of Cheyenne passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27th, 1954, in Cheyenne, to Mauricio Dominguez and Erminia Dominguez. John was a Supervisor for the City of Cheyenne local cemetery for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his many sisters both in person and many telephone conversations. John was blessed to be able to spend a lot of quality time taking care of his mother recently and enjoyed every minute. He also was a devoted father, who was very proud of his children and never forgot to send his family Christmas, and Birthday cards. His infectious giggle will be missed! John is survived by his daughter, June Vasquez (Michael); son, Mauricio Dominguez; six grandchildren, Desiree Martinez (Adrian), Andre Rivera (Larissa), Elias Bustos, Catherine Dominguez, Mauricio Dominguez Jr, Leandro Dominguez; five great grandchildren, Lilliana, Honor, Andre Jr., Alex, and Mauricio Thomas; Mother Erminia and his sisters Greta, Joanne, Diane, Anna, Laura, and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his father, Mauricio Dominguez; sister, Frances Pacheco; and nephew, Chance Garcia. Services will be at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Tuesday, March 8, at 2:00 p.m.
